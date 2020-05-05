Discover names Maheras chairman after sudden death of Weinbach

Discover Financial Services said Thomas Maheras will serve as its chairman after the death of Lawrence Weinbach.

Weinbach, 80, died unexpectedly on Friday, the Riverwoods, Ill., company said Monday. He had been the firm’s independent chairman since January 2019. Weinbach, the former chief executive of Unisys Corp., also was chairman of the food distributor Great Western Products Holdings and a managing director of the private equity firm Yankee Hill Capital Management.

“I benefited greatly from Larry’s steady guidance and stewardship, and I am grateful for having had the opportunity to work so closely with him,” Discover CEO Roger Hochschild said in a press release.

Maheras, 57, joined Discover’s board in 2008. He is also an executive at the investment-advisory firms Tegean Capital Management and Iron Park Capital Management. He previously was co-CEO of Citigroup Inc.’s investment banking division.