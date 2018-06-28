Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are close to settling a lawsuit over fees paid when merchants accept card payments, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The two card companies and banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. would pay merchants about $6.5 billion under the terms of the settlement, according to the newspaper.

The lawsuit, brought on behalf of 12 million merchants nationwide, was filed more than a decade ago after earlier disputes over the fees. A federal appeals court in 2016 rejected a $5.7 billion settlement of the claims, which center on whether the card companies improperly fixed credit-card swipe fees.

Visa rose 0.2 percent to $131.21 at 10:04 a.m. in New York, while Mastercard advanced 0.5 percent to $194.10.

Bloomberg News