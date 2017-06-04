Back to American Banker
  • October 16
  • 8:30 a.m. Registration Opens & Breakfast
  • 9:15 a.m. Keynotes & General Session
  • 11:15 a.m. Demos I
  • 12:15 p.m. Luncheon
  • 2:00 p.m. Concurrent Sessions
  • 3:30 p.m. Networking Break in the Exhibit Hall
  • 3:45 p.m. Concurrent Sessions
  • 5:15 p.m. Opening Reception in the Exhibit Hall
  • October 17
  • 8:00 a.m. Registration Opens & Coffee
  • 8:30 a.m. Keynote Session
  • 9:00 a.m. Networking Breakfast in the Exhibit Hall
  • 9:45 a.m. Demos II
  • 10:45 a.m General Sessions
  • 12:15 p.m. Lunch
  • 1:30 p.m General Sessions
  • 3:00 p.m. Conference Concludes
  • RENAISSANCE BOSTON WATERFRONT

    • 606 Congress Street

    • Boston, MA 02210


    1. What is BankAI?

      • BankAI will explore the current implementations of many forms of AI in financial services, focusing on consumer and corporate applications, and explore the near future of AI in banking.

    2. Who are the creators of the event?

      • BankAI is brought to you by SourceMedia, publishers of American Banker , PaymentsSource, Credit Union Journal and a number of other financial services industry publications.

    3. Who will attend?

      • This event will attract executive decision-makers who are responsible for, or rely on, AI. Attendees will include: Chief Executive Officers, Chief Marketing, Digital, Innovation, Analytics & Data Officers, Vice Presidents & Directors of data or marketing, Chief Marketing or Risk Officers, Vice Presidents & Directors of data, analytics or marketing, Retail Banking Executives and Risk Managers. Line of business leaders for retail banking, payments, consumer credit products, small business and lending.

    4. Where and When?

      • BankAI will be held October 16-17, 2017 at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront in Boston, MA.

American Banker
PaymentSource
Credit Union Journal

October 16-17, 2017, Boston, MA
Steve Ellis
Steve Ellis
Executive Vice President Head of Innovation Group, Wells Fargo & Company
FEATURED
Arif Ahmed
Arif Ahmed
SVP of Payments & Emerging Tech Innovation , U.S. Bank