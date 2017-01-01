Tim Sloane

Tim is the Vice President of Payments Innovation at Mercator Advisory Group and guides research in the many complex technologies impacting payments including biometrics, identity management, blockchain, tokenization, IoT, machine learning and cloud technology, to name a few.

Tim’s background includes management of a software Research & Development organization that was responsible for developing and certifying international data communications products. Tim installed the first ATM’s in NYC and also installed and managed SWIFT systems for several major banks as well as trading systems on the floor of the NYSE. Tim started with Mercator in 2004 as Director of the Debit Advisory Service, created the Prepaid Advisory Service in 2005, became VP of Payments Innovation in 2014. Most recently Tim helped develop the machine learning platform that is the foundation of Gray Owl Networks, a Mercator sister company.

Tim has been an expert witness in federal and state courts, contributed to FDIC research, and is widely quoted in both financial and industry press, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, American Banker, and Digital Transactions. He is a highly sought after speaker both domestically and abroad and has presented at many industry conferences and payment supplier events.