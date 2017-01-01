Back to American Banker
  • October 16
  • 8:30 a.m. Registration Opens & Breakfast
  • 9:15 a.m. Keynotes & General Session
  • 11:15 a.m. Demos I
  • 12:15 p.m. Luncheon
  • 2:00 p.m. Concurrent Sessions
  • 3:30 p.m. Networking Break in the Exhibit Hall
  • 3:45 p.m. Concurrent Sessions
  • 5:15 p.m. Opening Reception in the Exhibit Hall
  • October 17
  • 8:00 a.m. Registration Opens & Coffee
  • 8:30 a.m. Keynote Session
  • 9:00 a.m. Networking Breakfast in the Exhibit Hall
  • 9:45 a.m. Demos II
  • 10:45 a.m General Sessions
  • 12:15 p.m. Lunch
  • 1:30 p.m General Sessions
  • 3:00 p.m. Conference Concludes
    1. What is BankAI?

      • BankAI will explore the current implementations of many forms of AI in financial services, focusing on consumer and corporate applications, and explore the near future of AI in banking.

    2. Who are the creators of the event?

      • BankAI is brought to you by SourceMedia, publishers of American Banker , PaymentsSource, Credit Union Journal and a number of other financial services industry publications.

    3. Who will attend?

      • This event will attract executive decision-makers who are responsible for, or rely on, AI. Attendees will include: Chief Executive Officers, Chief Marketing, Digital, Innovation, Analytics & Data Officers, Vice Presidents & Directors of data or marketing, Chief Marketing or Risk Officers, Vice Presidents & Directors of data, analytics or marketing, Retail Banking Executives and Risk Managers. Line of business leaders for retail banking, payments, consumer credit products, small business and lending.

    4. Where and When?

      • BankAI will be held October 16-17, 2017 at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront in Boston, MA.

Tim
Tim Sloane
Vice President of Payments Innovation , Mercator Advisory Group
Tim

Tim is the Vice President of Payments Innovation at Mercator Advisory Group and guides research in the many complex technologies impacting payments including biometrics, identity management, blockchain, tokenization, IoT, machine learning and cloud technology, to name a few.

Tim’s background includes management of a software Research & Development organization that was responsible for developing and certifying international data communications products. Tim installed the first ATM’s in NYC and also installed and managed SWIFT systems for several major banks as well as trading systems on the floor of the NYSE. Tim started with Mercator in 2004 as Director of the Debit Advisory Service, created the Prepaid Advisory Service in 2005, became VP of Payments Innovation in 2014. Most recently Tim helped develop the machine learning platform that is the foundation of Gray Owl Networks, a Mercator sister company.
Tim has been an expert witness in federal and state courts, contributed to FDIC research, and is widely quoted in both financial and industry press, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, American Banker, and Digital Transactions. He is a highly sought after speaker both domestically and abroad and has presented at many industry conferences and payment supplier events.