What You'll Get
TREND COVERAGE

MOVERS & SHAKERS

DEEP DIVE DISCUSSIONS

Event Overview
LENDING

INVESTING

Schedule at a Glance
  • November 2
  • 8:00 a.m. Registration Opens
  • 9:00 a.m. Opening Keynote
  • 11:00 a.m. Live Demos
  • 12:30 p.m. Lunch
  • 1:45 p.m. Concurrent Tracks
  • 3:30 p.m. Networking Break
  • 4:00 p.m. General Sessions
  • 5:30 p.m. Reception in the Exhibit Hall
  • November 3
  • 8:00 a.m. Registration Opens
  • 8:30 a.m. Keynote
  • 9:00 a.m. Networking Breakfast
  • 10:00 a.m. General Sessions
  • 12:30 p.m. Lunch
  • 1:30 p.m. General Sessions
  • 4:00 p.m. Conference Concludes

  • Plan Your Stay


    • Sheraton New York

    • 811 7th Avenue

    • New York, NY 10019


Find Out More
REGISTER NOW

FAQs

    1. What is Digital Lending + Investing?

      • Lenders, investors and banks will gather to discuss the rapid growth and evolution of consumer finance through technology and data as it moves lending into the 21st century.

    2. Who are the creators of the event?

      • Digital Lending + Investing is brought to you by SourceMedia, publishers of American Banker, Bank Technology News, PaymentsSource and a number of other financial services industry publications.

    3. Who will attend?

      • Bank Lending Executives (Consumer, Small Business, Mortgage, Credit Cards, Auto), Investment Fund Managers, Institutional Investors, Hedge Fund, Individual Investors, Financial Advisors, Venture Capitalists, Investment Bankers, P2P Platforms, Regulators/Government, Attorneys, and Technology/Service Providers.

    4. Where and When?

      • Digital Lending + Investing will be held November 2-3, 2017 at the Sheraton New York in New York City.

Presented by:
American Banker

November 2-3, 2017, New York City
Digital Lending + Investing

Speaker Proposal

Is your institution leading the way when it comes to digital lending?


Are you a trailblazing alternative lender or a start-up looking to disrupt the disrupters?


Or perhaps you’ve successfully navigated the changing marketplace as an investor?


If so, American Banker’s Digital Lending + Investing is accepting speaker and session proposals for the 2017 conference. We’re looking for real-world implementations, insights, strategies and lessons learned that will help move the digital lending industry forward. This event will showcase new, and updated, digital lending solutions, giving the financial industry a focused way to understand where the market is, and where it’s going. If you’ve got a story to tell around that—no matter how large or small—we want to hear it.


THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY to demonstrate your leadership and expertise in the Digital Lending + Investing industry!

How To Put Together A Winning Speaking Proposal

We are looking for fresh, new ideas that address current and future opportunities and challenges; innovative case studies; thought provoking, engaging and practical panel discussions.

Please! Only sales-pitch-free submissions.

The submission deadline is June 30th. Please use the online form to complete the speaker proposal form in its entirety as only completed forms will be considered.

For more information contact:
Julie Dienes
Program Development Manager
Julie.Dienes@sourcemedia.com

SPEAKER PROPOSAL FORM