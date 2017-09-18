Disruptor Keynote

PayThink is the premier bank-focused forum to hear from leading debit issuers, mobile payments mavens, prepaid executives, merchants and merchant acquirers on the strategies that are going to be driving growth in 2018. It is the place to see innovative startups and solution providers demonstrate the best of today and tomorrow's capabilities.
Who are the organizers of the event?
PayThink is brought to you by SourceMedia, publishers of PaymentsSource, American Banker, and Bank Technology News and a number of other financial services industry publications.
Who will attend PayThink?
Bank Card Issuers, Credit Unions, Networks, Merchants, Government Officials and Solution Providers.