TCH Payments

Featured Speakers
Souheil Badran
President, Alipay North America
Shelton Shugar
CIO , Barclaycard US
Beth Brockland
Managing Director, CFSI
Penny Crosman
Editor at Large, American Banker
Zach Perret
Co-Founder and CEO , Plaid
Brett Pitts
Head of Digital, Wells Fargo
Content Tracks
INNOVATION IN PAYMENTS

Hear from issuers and fintech collaborators about truly groundbreaking concepts to keep your payments strategy at the top of the field.
MOBILE PAYMENTS

Explore the latest in collaborative innovation, adoption rates and get a comprehensive update on the mobile payments race.
FASTER PAYMENTS

Get the very latest details around faster payments initiatives and gain a better understanding on how to best prepare your organization.
FRAUD &amp; SECURITY

Fraud & Security – Ensure your institution is equipped with the most up-to-date protective technologies and strategies to keep your customers safe.
CREDIT UNION SUMMIT

PayThink’s custom-built payments program specifically designed for the unique challenges and opportunities facing today’s credit unions, large and small.
CREDIT SCORING SUMMIT

Learn about the latest inclusion efforts for the underserved, how AI is shaping credit scoring, and new trends in the consumer credit space.
Schedule at a Glance
  • Monday, September 18, 2017
  • 7:00 a.m. Registration Opens & Networking Breakfast
  • 8:00 a.m. Credit Union Summit & Credit Scoring Summit
  • 12:00 p.m. Lunch
  • 1:00 p.m. Keynote Sessions Begin
  • 4:00 p.m. Concurrent Sessions
  • 5:45 p.m. Opening Reception
  • Tuesday, September 19, 2017
  • 7:00 a.m. Registration Opens & Coffee
  • 8:30 a.m. General Sessions
  • 9:00 a.m. Breakfast in the Exhibit Hall
  • 12:30 p.m. Networking Lunch
  • 1:30 p.m. Dessert & Networking in the Exhibit Hall
  • 2:00 p.m. Concurrent Sessions
  • 5:30 p.m. PayThink 2017 Cocktail Reception
  • Wednesday, September 20, 2017
  • 7:30 a.m. Registration Opens & Morning Coffee
  • 8:30 a.m. General Sessions
  • 8:30 a.m. Keynote Presentation
  • 9:00 a.m. Networking Breakfast in the Exhibit Hall
  • 10:00 a.m. PayThink's Network Showcase
  • 11:00 a.m. Concurrent Sessions
  • 12:30 p.m. PayThink Concludes
Find Out More
NETWORKING

SOLUTION PROVIDERS

REGISTER NOW

  • PLAN YOUR STAY

    Arizona Biltmore

    • 2400 East Missouri Avenue

    • Phoenix, AZ 85016


FAQs
FAQs

    1. What is PayThink anyways?

      • PayThink is the premier bank-focused forum to hear from leading debit issuers, mobile payments mavens, prepaid executives, merchants and merchant acquirers on the strategies that are going to be driving growth in 2018. It is the place to see innovative startups and solution providers demonstrate the best of today and tomorrow's capabilities.

    2. Who are the organizers of the event?

      • PayThink is brought to you by SourceMedia, publishers of PaymentsSource, American Banker, and Bank Technology News and a number of other financial services industry publications.

    3. Who will attend PayThink?

      • Bank Card Issuers, Credit Unions, Networks, Merchants, Government Officials and Solution Providers.

Presented by:
American Banker
PaymentSource

Join Us!

September 18-20, 2017, Phoenix, AZ
PayThink

