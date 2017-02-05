RegTech Sponsor & Exhibitor Prospectus

NEW YORK MARRIOTT
AT THE BROOKLYN BRIDGE
What is RegTech?
US Financial institutions spend more than $70B annually on compliance, with global demand expected to reach $118B by 2020.
This event will showcase new, and updated, regtech solutions, giving the financial industry a focused way to understand where the market is, and where it’s going.
Who are the creators of the event?
RegTech 2017 is brought to you by SourceMedia, publishers of American Banker, PaymentsSource, Credit Union Journal and a number of other financial services industry publications.
Who will attend?
Senior technology, strategy, compliance and regulatory executives from U.S. financial institutions, regtech startups and industry leaders, industry consultants and other solution providers, investors.
Where and When?
RegTech will be held October 3-4, 2017 at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn, NY.