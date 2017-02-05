RegTech Sponsor & Exhibitor Prospectus

Back to American Banker
Menu
Search
What You'll Get
What You'll Get
DEMOS

DEMOS

THOUGHT LEADERS

THOUGHT LEADERS

NETWORKING

NETWORKING

Schedule at a Glance
Schedule at a Glance
  • October 3
  • 7:45 a.m. Registration Opens
  • 8:20 a.m. Chair Welcome
  • 8:30 a.m. General Sessions
  • 12:15 p.m. Lunch
  • 1:15 p.m. Demo Sessions
  • 2:45 p.m. Networking Break in the Innovation Hall
  • 3:15 p.m. Demo Sessions
  • 4:50 p.m. Closing Address
  • 5:10 p.m. Opening Reception in the Exhibit Hall
  • October 4
  • 7:45 a.m. Registration Opens
  • 8:30 a.m. Chairman’s Recap of Day One
  • 8:40 a.m. General Session
  • 9:30 a.m. Networking Breakfast in the Exhibit Hall
  • 10:05 a.m. Demo Sessions
  • 12:30 p.m. Conference Concludes
Find Out More
Find Out More
REGISTER NOW

REGISTER NOW

  • PLAN YOUR STAY

    NEW YORK MARRIOTT

    AT THE BROOKLYN BRIDGE

    • 333 Adams Street

    • Brooklyn, NY 11201


  •  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
BOOK YOUR ROOM
FAQs
FAQs

    1. What is RegTech?

      • US Financial institutions spend more than $70B annually on compliance, with global demand expected to reach $118B by 2020.

        This event will showcase new, and updated, regtech solutions, giving the financial industry a focused way to understand where the market is, and where it’s going.

    2. Who are the creators of the event?

      • RegTech 2017 is brought to you by SourceMedia, publishers of American Banker, PaymentsSource, Credit Union Journal and a number of other financial services industry publications.

    3. Who will attend?

      • Senior technology, strategy, compliance and regulatory executives from U.S. financial institutions, regtech startups and industry leaders, industry consultants and other solution providers, investors.

    4. Where and When?

      • RegTech will be held October 3-4, 2017 at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn, NY.

See More
Presented by:
Presented by:
American Banker
Credit Union Journal
PaymentSource

Join Us!

October 2-4, 2017, Brooklyn, NY
REGISTER NOW

RegTech

FOLLOW US:
© 2017 SourceMedia. All rights reserved.
Back To Event Home Page
RegTech Sponsor & Exhibitor Prospectus

Please fill out the form below:

Thank you for downloading the RegTech 2017 Sponsor & Exhibitor Prospectus!

Thank you for your interest in sponsoring at RegTech 2017!