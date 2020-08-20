California State Treasurer Ma talks diversity

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma has been working fervently to provide aid for small businesses and underserved communities amid the pandemic. She has restructured the state's bond sales to ensure smaller companies that are minority and women-owned have opportunities to work on the state’s business. Ma also developed a training program to help women interested in serving on corporate boards after California Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law in September 2018 that requires two of five corporate board members be female. A passionate discussion about the journey to increase diversity and equity in a time of uncertainty.