Digital Banking 2020: Digital transformation - The cultural imperative

During 2020, our society has been faced with an economic crisis, health crisis, social justice crisis and environmental crisis. The pandemic has rapidly changed how banks engage with customers and employees; accelerating the shift from in-person interactions to digital engagements. Successfully leading a digital transformation requires much more than smart technology choices, culture is key. And, in order to effectively motivate customers and employees during these uncertain times, leaders must start with empathy. In this fireside chat American Bankers’ Executive Editor of Technology, Penny Crosman will discuss the role of culture in digital transformation with Betty Cowell, Senior Advisor at Simon-Kucher & Partners and Nandita Bakhshi, President and CEO of Bank of the West & Co-Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas USA Inc. They will explore how banks and business leaders have a unique opportunity at this moment to facilitate a sustainable recovery that considers our environment and fosters inclusiveness.

