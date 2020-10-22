DigMo 2020: How Can Fintechs Best Position Themselves For an Acquisition?

The influx of fintechs has dramatically reshaped the mortgage landscape over the past decade. From finding new efficiencies to redefining the customer experience; fintechs are permanently changing the entire financial services spectrum. But what does the actual acquisition process look like? What should fledgling fintechs consider if they are looking to make themselves more attractive for an acquisition? In a session from this year's DigMo conference,The Basis Point's Julian Hebron sits down with Saro Vasudevan, co-founder of Eave (acquired by HomeLight in 2019) to discuss insight around acquisitions, build vs. buy, and how start-ups are improving the mortgage experience.