Using payments tech to punch above your weight

Irvine, California-based Nano Banc is a two-year-old fintech with a strong focus on commercial banking. To keep up with its peers, Nano needs to offer faster payments. Hoping to leapfrog the competition, Nano signed up to be in the first wave of small-to-midsize banks rolling out The Clearing House's RTP faster-payments solution. In this episode, Mark Troncale shares insight into the decision-making process around real-time payments, their timeline for success, and the challenges and opportunities of this faster payments rollout.