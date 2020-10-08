Entrepreneurship in the WFH Era
October 8, 2020 3:03 PM
Virtually overnight, Jason Gardner, founder and CEO of Marqeta, found himself working in new surroundings, alongside his wife, two kids, cats, guinea pigs, and dogs. At a personally and professionally challenging time, Gardner found that running a 450 person company from the spare bedroom of his house helped him slow down and gave him a new clarity as an executive. In conversation with Penny Crosman, Gardner talks about how shelter in place shifted his perspective as a CEO and leader, and reinvigorated his passion for entrepreneurship.