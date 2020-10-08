Entrepreneurship in the WFH Era

Virtually overnight, Jason Gardner, founder and CEO of Marqeta, found himself working in new surroundings, alongside his wife, two kids, cats, guinea pigs, and dogs. At a personally and professionally challenging time, Gardner found that running a 450 person company from the spare bedroom of his house helped him slow down and gave him a new clarity as an executive. In conversation with Penny Crosman, Gardner talks about how shelter in place shifted his perspective as a CEO and leader, and reinvigorated his passion for entrepreneurship.

