The Art and Science of Responsive Experiences

2020 has been a year of adapting and accelerating customer experience goals based on changing customer behaviors. Arizent CEO Gemma Postlethwaite speaks with Beth Johnson, Chief Experience Officer at Citizens Financial Group, about aligning an organization around the voice of the customer, taking a holistic view of front-end and back-end investments, and designing experiences for a full range of customer interactions, from answering daily needs to delivering higher value insights and deep advice.