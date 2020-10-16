The Most Powerful Women in Banking 2020: The future of consumer banking

The events of 2020 have only served to accelerate a number of potentially disruptive trends among consumers when it comes to banking and financial services – a mass migration to digital, a willingness to experiment and adapt to new tools and providers, and an emerging taste for unbundling. Join Monica O'Reilly, principal at Deloitte & Touche, Erminia Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal & Business Banking at BMO Financial Group and Cassandra McKinney, Executive Director of the Retail Bank at Comerica Bank in a discussion from this year's The Most Powerful Women in Banking event on what the emerging future of consumer and retail banking looks like now.