DigMo 2020: The Importance of Agility in an Uncertain Time

When both origination and forbearance demand spiked in the early weeks of COVID-19, quick thinking lenders were able to leverage their expertise and tech stacks to respond quickly. In this panel discussion from this year's DigMo event, Phil Shoemaker, President of Originations at Home Point Financial, Tammy Richards, COO of loanDepot and Bob Brandt, Vice President of Marketing & Strategic Alliances at Optimal Blue share real-world best practices that got their automated forbearance platforms up and running weeks before other lenders — and discuss how to develop the same type of agility.