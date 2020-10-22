DigMo 2020: The Year of Unexpected Disruption

The coronavirus pandemic has turned every industry on its head. For lending, it exposed the need for modernized, fully digital platforms. In the keynote from this year's DigMo conference, Bob Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer of Quicken Loans sits down with Paul Centopani of National Mortgage News to share insights into the mortgage technologies that have taken the biggest strides since the start of the pandemic, as well as his company's recent IPO and what it means for the future of Quicken Loans and the mortgage industry at large.