11 fintech M&A deals that defined 2020

The year 2020 was disruptive and chaotic. And while it derailed or delayed some companies' plans for growth, it also created opportunities for new combinations — or, at the very least, didn't slow them down.

Digital payments, instant credit and other pockets of the payments industry proved ripe for consolidation. But the payment companies that sought to consolidate also encountered economic, regulatory and other hurdles.

This story was compiled from reporting by PaymentsSource writers including John Adams, Kate Fitzgerald, David Heun, Michael Moeser and Daniel Wolfe.