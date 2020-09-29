© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.
Log In
Subscribe

The Most Powerful Women in Finance

September 28, 2020 9:20 PM

The 2020 honorees presented here are ordered differently than in past years. In this unprecedented year, we took an unprecedented — and temporary — break from our traditional ranking. Below are this year's Most Powerful Women in Finance grouped according to their roles and listed alphabetically within those categories.

Many of the women in this year's list are familiar to American Banker readers. Eighteen of the 25 were among our Most Powerful Women in Finance last year, including J.P. Morgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes, Fidelity Investmemts' Abigail Johnson and Synchrony Financial's Margaret Keane. Most continue to lead in the roles they had a year ago, but several, including J.P. Morgan's Liz Myers and UBS's Suni Harford, have been promoted to new roles (Harford is now the president at UBS Asset Management, the first woman to hold that title in the Swiss banking giant's history).

There are seven new to this year's list as well, including two, Maria Hackley and Ida Liu, from Citigroup. Rounding out the newcomers are State Sreet's Nadine Chakar, Morgan Stanley's Shelley O'Connor, BNY Mellon's Emily Portney, Square's Jackie Reses and Bank of America's Elif Bilgi Zapparoli. Scroll through to see the complete ranking of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance for 2020.

2020-mpwif-erdoes-mary-jpm-c.jpg
Mary Callahan Erdoes
CEO, Asset and Wealth Management
J.P. Morgan

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-harford-suni-ubs-c.jpg
Suni Harford
President
UBS Asset Management

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-hung-yie-hsin-nylife-c.jpg
Yie-Hsin Hung
CEO
New York Life Investment Management

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-johnson-abby-fidelity-c.jpg
Abigail Johnson
Chairman and CEO
Fidelity Investments

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-kedia-gunjan-usb-c.jpg
Gunjan Kedia
Vice Chairman, Wealth Management and Investment Services
U.S. Bancorp

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-seitz-michelle-russell-c.jpg
Michelle Seitz
Chairman and CEO
Russell Investments

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-knox-katy-bofa-c.jpg
Katy Knox
President
Bank of America Private Bank

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-liu-ida-citi-c.jpg
Ida Liu
Head of Citi Private Bank, North America
Citigroup

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-oconnor-shelley-morgan-c.jpg
Shelley O'Connor
Shelley O'Connor
Chairman and CEO
Morgan Stanley Private Bank and Morgan Stanley Bank

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-keane-margaret-synchrony-c.jpg
Margaret Keane
CEO
Synchrony Financial

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-offereins-diane-discover-c.jpg
Diane Offereins
President, Payment Services
Discover Financial Services

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-browning-candace-bofa-c.jpg
Candace Browning
Head of BofA Global Research
BofA Securities

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-chang-joyce-jpm-c.jpg
Joyce Chang
Chair, Global Research
J.P. Morgan

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-bouazza-katia-hsbc-c.jpg
Katia Bouazza
Vice Chairman, Capital Markets, Americas
HSBC

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-gallagher-claudine-bnp-c.jpg
Claudine Gallagher
Chief Conduct and Control Officer, Corporate and Institutional Banking
BNP Paribas

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-hackley-maria-citi-c.jpg
Maria Hackley
Global Head, Industrials
Citigroup

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-hoover-elinor-citi-c.jpg
Elinor Hoover
Global Co-Head, Consumer Products
Citigroup

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-mclaughlin-charlotte-pnc-c.jpg
Charlotte McLaughlin
President and CEO
PNC Capital Markets

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-monaco-julie-citi-c.jpg
Julie Monaco
Global Head, Public Sector Coverage
Citigroup

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-myers-liz-jpm-c.jpg
Liz Myers
Global Chairman, Equity Capital Markets
J.P. Morgan

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-zapparoli-elif-bilgi-bofa-c.jpg
Elif Bilgi Zapparoli
Co-Head of Global Capital Markets
BofA Securities

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-chakar-nadine-state-street-c.jpg
Nadine Chakar
Head of State Street Global Markets
State Street

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-heitsenrether-teresa-jpm-c.jpg
Teresa Heitsenrether
Global Head of Securities Services
J.P. Morgan

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-portney-emily-bnymellon-c.jpg
Emily Portney
Chief Financial Officer
BNY Mellon

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwif-reses-jackie-square-c.jpg
Jackie Reses
Head of Square Capital
Square

Read her full profile.

Tags

Women in Banking
MORE FROM AMERICAN BANKER