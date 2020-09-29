The Most Powerful Women in Finance

The 2020 honorees presented here are ordered differently than in past years. In this unprecedented year, we took an unprecedented — and temporary — break from our traditional ranking. Below are this year's Most Powerful Women in Finance grouped according to their roles and listed alphabetically within those categories.

Many of the women in this year's list are familiar to American Banker readers. Eighteen of the 25 were among our Most Powerful Women in Finance last year, including J.P. Morgan's Mary Callahan Erdoes, Fidelity Investmemts' Abigail Johnson and Synchrony Financial's Margaret Keane. Most continue to lead in the roles they had a year ago, but several, including J.P. Morgan's Liz Myers and UBS's Suni Harford, have been promoted to new roles (Harford is now the president at UBS Asset Management, the first woman to hold that title in the Swiss banking giant's history).

There are seven new to this year's list as well, including two, Maria Hackley and Ida Liu, from Citigroup. Rounding out the newcomers are State Sreet's Nadine Chakar, Morgan Stanley's Shelley O'Connor, BNY Mellon's Emily Portney, Square's Jackie Reses and Bank of America's Elif Bilgi Zapparoli. Scroll through to see the complete ranking of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance for 2020.