The Most Powerful Women to Watch

September 29, 2020 9:01 PM

The 2020 honorees presented here are ordered differently than in past years. In this unprecedented year, we took an unprecedented — and temporary — break from our traditional ranking. Below are this year’s Most Powerful to Watch grouped according to their roles and listed alphabetically within those categories.

Meet The 2020 Honorees
For the first time, American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking celebration is open to the whole financial community.

Join us virtually October 6-8 to hear our 2020 honorees' stories and experiences.

The biggest name, of course, is Jane Fraser, the president of Citigroup who in February will replace Michael Corbat as CEO. Fraser, who has been a mainstay on our Most Powerful Women in Banking list for years, will be the first woman in U.S. history to lead a large, global bank. Another powerful woman in a new role is Bank of America’s Anne Clarke Wolff, who in March was promoted to chairman global corporate and investment banking at BofA Securities.

There are five newcomers among this year’s Women to Watch — Bremer Financial’s Jeanne Crain, PNC’s Deborah Guild, HSBC’s Kavita Mahtani, Comerica’s Cassandra McKinney and Citi’s Gonca Latif-Schmitt. Also, for the first time, we have included the female leadership of a single bank, Wells Fargo, in our rankings. Wells is perhaps the company that the industry is watching more than any other, so it seems fitting to highlight the women as a group. Scroll through to see the complete list of the 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch for 2020.

2020-mpwtw-fraser-jane-citi-c.jpg
Jane Fraser
President
Citigroup

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-crain-jeanne-bremer-c.jpg
Jeanne Crain
President and CEO
Bremer Financial

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-thurlow-julieann-reading-c.jpg
Julieann Thurlow
President and CEO
Reading Cooperative Bank

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-guild-deborah-pnc-c.jpg
Deborah Guild
Chief Security Officer
PNC Financial Services Group

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-smith-jennifer-zions-c.jpg
Jennifer Smith
Corporate Chief Information Officer
Zions Bancorp.

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-stevens-melissa-fifththird-c.jpg
Melissa Stevens
Chief Digital Officer
Fifth Third Bancorp

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-trolli-michele-mandt-c.jpg
Michele Trolli
Chief Technology and Operations Officer
M&T Bank

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-bradnock-paulette-mullings-bnymellon-c.jpg
Paulette Mullings Bradnock
Chief Audit Executive
BNY Mellon

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-fitzsimmons-ellen-suntrust-c.jpg
Ellen Fitzsimmons
Chief Legal Officer and Head of Enterprise Diversity and Human Resources
Truist Financial

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-johnson-beth-citizens-c.jpg
Beth Johnson
Chief Experience Officer
Citizens Financial Group

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-mahtani-kavita-hsbc-c.jpg
Kavita Mahtani
Chief Financial Officer
HSBC North America Holdings

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-mcniff-mary-citi-c.jpg
Mary McNiff
Chief Compliance Officer
Citigroup

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-strybel-jennifer-hsbc-c.jpg
Jennifer Strybel
Chief Operating Officer
HSBC Bank USA

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-wolverton-elizabeth-synovus-c.jpg
Liz Wolverton
Chief Strategy and Customer Experience Officer
Synovus Financial

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-danella-kate-regions-c.jpg
Kate Danella
Head of Strategic Planning, Consumer Bank Products and Origination Partnerships
Regions Financial

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-mckinney-cassandra-comerica-c.jpg
Cassandra McKinney
Executive Director of the Retail Bank
Comerica

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-di-gangi-michelle-bankofthewest-c.jpg
Michelle Di Gangi
Head of Small and Medium Enterprise Banking
Bank of the West

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-mago-angela-key-c.jpg
Angela Mago
President, Key Commercial Bank and KeyBank Real Estate Capital
KeyCorp

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-miller-sharon-bofa-c.jpg
Sharon Miller
Head of Small Business
Bank of America

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-novosel-stephanie-pnc-c.jpg
Stephanie Novosel
Head of Commercial Banking
PNC Financial Services Group

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-willner-marla-td-c.jpg
Marla Willner
Head of Corporate and Specialty Banking
TD Bank

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-wolff-anne-clarke-bofa-c.jpg
Anne Clarke Wolff
Chairman of Global Corporate and Investment Banking
Bank of America

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-haward-laird-sharon-bmo-c.jpg
Sharon Haward-Laird
Head of North American Treasury and Payment Solutions
BMO Financial Group

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-latif-schmitt-gonca-citi-c.jpg
Gonca Latif-Schmitt
Global Head of Commercial Cards
Citigroup

Read her full profile.
2020-mpwtw-wells-fargo-c.jpg
Wells Fargo
Julie Caperton, Muneera Carr, Mary Mack, Lisa McGeough, Kara McShane, Mandy Norton, Ellen Patterson, Julie Scammahorn, Julie Wellborn

Read the full profile.

