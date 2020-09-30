The Most Powerful Women to Watch

The 2020 honorees presented here are ordered differently than in past years. In this unprecedented year, we took an unprecedented — and temporary — break from our traditional ranking. Below are this year’s Most Powerful to Watch grouped according to their roles and listed alphabetically within those categories.

Meet The 2020 Honorees

The biggest name, of course, is Jane Fraser, the president of Citigroup who in February will replace Michael Corbat as CEO. Fraser, who has been a mainstay on our Most Powerful Women in Banking list for years, will be the first woman in U.S. history to lead a large, global bank. Another powerful woman in a new role is Bank of America’s Anne Clarke Wolff, who in March was promoted to chairman global corporate and investment banking at BofA Securities.

There are five newcomers among this year’s Women to Watch — Bremer Financial’s Jeanne Crain, PNC’s Deborah Guild, HSBC’s Kavita Mahtani, Comerica’s Cassandra McKinney and Citi’s Gonca Latif-Schmitt. Also, for the first time, we have included the female leadership of a single bank, Wells Fargo, in our rankings. Wells is perhaps the company that the industry is watching more than any other, so it seems fitting to highlight the women as a group. Scroll through to see the complete list of the 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch for 2020.