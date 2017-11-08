Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Section Chief, CM-301-02

Vacancy Announcements:

2017-HQ-1050 (Status) and 2017-HQD-1058 (Non-Status)

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is seeking to fill one (1) Section Chief position in the Supervisory Policy Branch of Division of Depositor and Consumer Protection, located in Washington, D.C. The position’s responsibilities include operating in a fast-paced environment and performing a wide variety of duties, including managing the day-to-day operations of the Section and the supervision of the Section’s professional staff. The Section Chief provides essential leadership in formulating examination policy and establishing objectives for the Section. The Section Chief has first-line supervisory responsibility for managing relevant work assignments that include overseeing the analysis, development, implementation of consumer protection laws, regulations and guidance applicable to financial institutions; developing related examination procedures and training resources; monitoring and assessing emerging consumer protection risks in the financial services industry; and analyzing complex consumer financial products. Seeking demonstrated expertise in relevant consumer protection and fair lending laws, regulations and policies including those related to residential mortgage lending; consumer lending (open-end and closed-end); payment cards, devices, and technologies; community reinvestment; privacy and credit reporting; and deposit products. Relevant laws as they relate to consumer protection include, among others: the Truth-in-Lending Act, Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, Equal Credit Opportunity Act, Fair Housing Act, Community Reinvestment Act, and Electronic Funds Transfer Act. This is an opportunity to work at the FDIC and with other government agencies through interagency working groups in a challenging, dynamic, and rewarding public policy environment.

The position is posted on the USAJOBS website. Application packages must be submitted electronically no later than November 14, 2017. For detailed information and to apply using the required online process visit https://www.usajobs.gov and search for announcement numbers 2017-HQ-1050 (Status) and 2017-HQD-1058 (Non-Status).

