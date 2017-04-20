Print Email Reprints Share

By selling its struggling investment management business, UMB Financial in Kansas City, Mo., can allocate more time — and money — to its banking operations.

The $21 billion-asset company agreed Thursday to sell Scout Investments to a Raymond James unit for $172.5 million in cash in a deal that is expected to close by the end of this year.

