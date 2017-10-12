In the digital age, a lot has changed about how businesses operate — and a lot of new data is being generated in the process.
This creates new possibilities for judging a consumer or merchant's creditworthiness. Square and PayPal have been taking advantage of this for years with models that rely on a merchant's sales history to determine their likelihood to repay a loan, and American Express is ready to compete with them head-on.
