The government’s long-running antitrust case against American Express took a surprise turn Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court reopened a saga the New York-based card issuer hoped to put to rest.

The lawsuit, filed seven years ago by the Obama administration, challenges Amex’s practice of barring retailers that accept the company’s plastic from steering their customers to other card networks. Critics of such rules say they are bad for competition and have led to a cycle of higher and higher fees for merchants.