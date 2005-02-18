NEW YORK — Bank of America Corp. is preparing to sell a financing unit to Societe Generale SA of France in a deal expected to be signed in the next few days, according to people familiar with the matter.
The unit provides financing to what are known as "fund-of-fund" companies that invest in a variety of hedge funds on behalf of institutional investors and wealthy families.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In