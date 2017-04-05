WASHINGTON — Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Ed Markey, D-Mass., introduced a bill Wednesday that would allow credit unions to increase their business lending.
The legislation would exempt residential mortgage loans from counting against a credit union's member business lending cap.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In