Capital One Financial is laying off an undisclosed number of employees in its flagship U.S. credit card business.
The McLean, Va.-based company said the layoffs are part of a restructuring initiative that will make the company more nimble and enable decisions to be made more quickly. The layoffs come at a time when Capital One says that its investments in digital technology are yielding efficiency gains.
