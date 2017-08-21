Cardtronics CEO Steven Rathgaber will retire at the end of the year and will be replaced by Edward West, the ATM operator's current chief operations and financial officer.

Rathgaber will transition West into the top job through Dec. 31, and the company will search for a new CFO. West will also join Cardtronics' board as a director.

“Cardtronics has a unique combination of financial institution and retail relationships, global distribution scale and innovation focus, and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the company,” West said in a news release Monday.

Cardtronics has been scaling and adding technology to keep abreast of consumers' and changing ATM usage habits. It acquired DirectCash earlier this year to bolster its ATM network in Canada; and began adding "cardless ATM" technology to its fleet this summer in partnership with Fidelity National Information Services.



Steven Rathgaber



