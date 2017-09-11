Repayments in certain segments of Citigroup’s credit card business have continued to lag in the current quarter, but writeoffs will be limited, a top company official said Monday.

Starting in the second quarter, Citi began to have trouble collecting on card accounts moving from middle-stage to late-stage delinquency status, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. Citi is still working out those issues, but they will generate only “very, very small increases in net chargeoff rates,” he said.