If Silicon Valley is coming for banks, Barclaycard has made a shrewd move: It plucked its newest chief information officer for U.S. operations straight from Palo Alto, Calif.

On Tuesday, the U.S. card unit for the U.K. bank Barclays announced Shelton Shugar as the new CIO. He has been on the job for two and a half months and was previously at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. He’s also worked at CA Technologies, Yahoo, eBay, Homestore and Verisign.