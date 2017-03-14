ICBA Bancard is partnering with payments provider linked2pay to more easily deploy Automated Clearing House and other transaction types through a cloud-based platform.

Washington, D.C.-based ICBA Bancard, the payments services unit of the Independent Community Bankers of America, will use linked2pay's white-label Bank Centric Payments platform for registration, underwriting and delivery of ACH, remote deposit capture and card payments throughout its network.

Late last year, linked2pay added automatic ACH approval for merchant accounts, providing real-time responses to a registration process that could normally take days of paperwork and other steps.

“The single platform approach for the delivery of payment solutions is changing the way we all do business,” ICBA Bancard president and CEO Tina Giorgio, said in a March 14 press release. “We see the linked2pay platform as an ideal opportunity to provide a broader range of solutions for the community banks we serve."

The alliance will allow ICBA members to access linked2pay's payments platform without the operational burdens and costs associated with building their own platform.

“We look forward to empowering community banks through the delivery of payments innovation and automation, and by doing so in a manner that enables them to compete and win in the payments solutions marketplace,” Jay McShirley, CEO and chairman of linked2pay, said in the release.

ICBA Bancard says its community bank issuers generated $23 billion in sales volume in 2016 and are ranked collectively as the 25th largest credit card portfolio in the United States.

Through ICBA Bancard, banks provide competitive payments solutions and ICBA Bancard provides exclusive services to issuers including fraud protection, marketing support and product education.