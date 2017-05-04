WASHINGTON — Despite an effort by the Trump administration to defund government aid for community development funding institutions, the Senate approved 79 to 18 a budget deal Thursday that included $258 million in funding for the CDFI fund.
The package passed the House on Wednesday and will now head to President Trump's desk, where he is expected to sign the deal.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In