WASHINGTON — Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray sent an email to staff Wednesday announcing that he is departing the bureau.

Cordray has long been rumored to be planning to run for governor in Ohio, but in the email he did not say what he plans to do after his departure.

“I wanted to share with each of you directly what I have told the senior leadership in the past few days, which is that I expect to step down from my position here before the end of the month,” CFPB Richard Cordray said in a note to staff. Bloomberg News

Cordray helped set up the bureau, which was created by the Dodd-Frank Act, and was confirmed as director in 2013.

“As I have said many times, but feel just as much today as I ever have, it has been a joy of my life to have the opportunity to serve our country as the first director of the Consumer Bureau,” said Cordray, who added that the bureau has “made a real and lasting difference that has improved people’s lives, notably: $12 billion in relief recovered for nearly 30 million consumers.”

While Cordray’s term as the bureau’s director included many high-profile actions, including a massive enforcement action against Wells Fargo over the bank's fake-accounts scandal, it was also a tumultuous one marked by tensions between the bureau and Republicans.