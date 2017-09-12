The head of the nation’s largest bank by assets on Tuesday predicted that the market for bitcoin is on the verge of crashing.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon described bitcoin as a currency that’s popular among criminals and warned that investors who stay in the market could eventually take a significant hit.
