Donald Trump ran for president on a message of economic nationalism that included a promise to protect America against cyberattacks from China. His campaign website declared: “China’s cyber lawlessness threatens our prosperity, privacy and national security.”
Now, the Trump administration faces the choice of either approving a large Chinese company’s bid to acquire a prominent U.S.-based money transmitter, or nixing the deal on national security grounds.
