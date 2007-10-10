Downey Financial Corp. said that it expects to post a third-quarter operating loss of approximately $23 million or 84 cents a share, due to continued weakening in the housing market.
The company will take a $82 million provision for credit losses, while the value of its real estate held for development will fall by $9 million.
