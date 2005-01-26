NEW YORK — E*Trade Financial Corp.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 8% on a drop in daily average revenue trades from a year ago.
In a press release Wednesday, the electronic brokerage firm said fourth-quarter net income fell to $98.4 million, or 26 cents a share, from $107.5 million, or 27 cents, a year earlier.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In