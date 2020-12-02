EBay hires Discover’s U.S. cards chief to drive growth

EBay has hired Discover’s top U.S. cards executive for the newly created position of global chief growth officer.

Julie Loeger , Discover’s executive vice president and president of U.S. cards, will move to eBay early next year to focus on customer acquisition, retention and service, eBay said Wednesday.

Loeger will join the e-commerce giant's leadership team and report to CEO Jamie Iannone. She will focus on expanding the company’s customer base and identifying new pathways for growth, eBay said.

“She has a demonstrated history of building strong ties between product and business teams,” Iannone said in a press release.



Julie Loeger, global chief growth officer, eBay eBay

Over nearly 30 years at Discover, Loeger rose steadily through the ranks, working in product marketing, branding and loyalty. She became chief of U.S. cards two years ago.

Before joining Discover, Loeger worked in marketing for several years at Anheuser-Busch.