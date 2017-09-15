WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats' legislative bid to reform the credit reporting industry following the massive data breach at Equifax may have traction in the Republican-controlled Congress.

Introduced by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, the bill is seen by analysts as tempered and balanced, which could help it pick up support. Among other things, the bill would create a federal requirement for credit bureaus to offer free credit freezes to consumers impacted by a data breach and prevent bureaus from selling consumer information while a freeze is in place.