As Equifax sheds its top execs, more experts are casting attention on the business practice of charging consumers for monitoring their personal data at bureaus that otherwise give them little control over their financial identities.

Equifax isn't the only company that offers such a service. Other than the major credit bureaus, which also include Experian and TransUnion, companies like LifeLock and Credit Karma offer some form of credit monitoring or scoring service to give consumers a glimpse into how the major bureaus handle their data — and it's up to consumers to then alert the bureaus when their data is in error.