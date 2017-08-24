Dave Sapenaro, first vice president and chief operating officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, will oversee the Fed's payments system improvement initiatives.
In his role as payments strategy director, Sapenaro will lead the committees and payments providers involved in the faster payments program the Fed outlined in 2015.
