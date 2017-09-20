Fifth Third Bancorp in Cincinnati has formed a strategic partnership with the casino payments technology company NRT Sightline.

The partnership enables the $141 billion-asset Fifth Third to offer a range of treasury management and payments services for casino operators, including cash access, kiosks, information services, cashless gaming, traditional banking services and more, the bank said in a news release Wednesday.

NRT Sightline is being created by a merger — also announced Wednesday —between NRT Technology Corp. and Sightline Payments. Fifth Third Capital Holdings, the direct equity investment subsidiary of Fifth Third Bancorp, is making an equity investment in the NRT Technology Corp. subsidiary of the merged company.

“NRT and Sightline offer complementary solutions to what we currently provide, but this agreement allows us to combine forces and elevate the quality of treasury management and payment solutions available to the gaming industry,” Richard Arendale, managing director of gaming, lodging and leisure for Fifth Third, said in the release. “This relationship will enable Fifth Third to further enhance the client experience by delivering a holistic end-to-end service.”



