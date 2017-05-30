First Data hopes to enhance its ability to integrate payments with other merchant services through an acquisition of processor and technology company CardConnect, which is already one of First Data's largest distribution partners.

Following the acquisition, First Data will receive all outstanding CardConnect common stock for $15.00 per share, or about $750 million, in a transaction that's expected to close in the third quarter.

The deal will add CardConnect's partner management tools, accelerate First Data's ISV initiative, and bring First Data technology to payment systems that are integrated with enterprise resource planning programs. CardConnect processes about $26 billion annually from 67,000 merchant customers.

Frank Bisignano, chairman and CEO of First Data Bloomberg News

“This transaction is consistent with our strategy of integrating and scaling innovative technologies across our distribution footprint to better serve our partners and customers,” said First Data Chairman and CEO Frank Bisignano in a press release. “CardConnect is a long-standing First Data distribution partner and we are excited to incorporate their state-of-the-art solutions across some of our most important strategic initiatives such as partner-centric distribution, integrated payments, and enterprise payments solutions.”

The CardConnect acquisition would add scale to First Data's longstanding strategy to become a more tech-savvy and diversified merchant acquirer, a strategy that saw it buy e-commerce technology specialist Acculynk earlier this year.