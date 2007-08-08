Says Company Is On Track To Grow Shareholder Value Urges Shareholders To Protect Their Investment By Voting For Company's Nominees KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 31 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- H&R Block Inc.(NYSE: HRB) announced today that it has filed with the Securities andExchange Commission and has begun mailing its definitive proxy materials toall H&R Block shareholders. In the proxy materials and accompanying shareholder letter, H&R Blockurges shareholders to vote "FOR" the re-election of the company's directornominees Donna R. Ecton, Louis W. Smith and Rayford Wilkins, Jr., at theAnnual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for September 6, 2007. The letter, from Chairman, President and CEO, Mark Ernst, says in part: "[We] are implementing the right strategy to further enhance our brandand to bolster our strong industry leadership position. "We expect another year of strong growth in Tax Services, fueled by H&RBlock Bank. Expected profits from these and other core businesses willallow H&R Block to rebuild capital and enable share repurchases and furtherdividend increases. " In the letter the Company also says: "It is unfortunate that a dissident hedge fund, Breeden Partners, haschosen to launch a costly and distracting proxy contest." The full text of the letter follows: Dear Fellow Shareholder: Your company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled forSeptember 6, 2007. At the meeting, three of our independent directors arestanding for re-election - Donna R. Ecton, Louis W. Smith and RayfordWilkins, Jr. We urge you to vote FOR these highly qualified, dedicatedindividuals TODAY - by telephone, Internet or by signing, dating andreturning the WHITE proxy card TODAY in the postage-paid envelope. We Have An Outstanding Brand and Industry Leadership Position. We Are On Track To Grow Shareholder Value. This is an important time in H&R Block's history. Your Board andmanagement team are implementing the right strategy to further enhance ourbrand and to bolster our strong industry leadership position. We have takenimportant steps to focus on our core tax, accounting and related financialservices businesses. Our Tax Services business experienced strong growth in new clients andrevenues this year, significantly aided by the successful debut of H&RBlock Bank. We believe the Bank will continue to complement our taxbusiness and in particular allow us to retain and attract early seasonfilers who are critical to our overall success and value creation. (Athorough discussion of the Bank and its important contribution to ourgrowth is presented in the enclosed Annual Report.) Important Steps Have Been Taken To Create Value. H&R Block's Board and management team are intensely focused oncontinuing the growth and momentum in our core businesses. In addition tothe very successful launch of our Bank, we have taken other key actions inthe past year: -- We agreed to sell Option One Mortgage Corp. and have closed H&R Block Mortgage Corp. because these operations were not aligned with our strategic focus or return expectations. -- We exited selected operations within our core accounting business, RSM McGladrey, that didn't support its profitability or competitive advantage. -- We continue to examine the strategic importance of all of our businesses and their contribution to overall value. We Expect Improved Financial Results And Increased Shareholder Value In Fiscal Year 2008. We expect another year of strong growth in Tax Services, fueled by H&RBlock Bank. Expected profits from these and other core businesses willallow H&R Block to rebuild capital and enable share repurchases and furtherdividend increases. Don't Let Breeden Partners Disrupt Our Momentum. It is unfortunate that a dissident hedge fund, Breeden Partners, haschosen to launch a distracting proxy contest. Breeden Partners owns lessthan 2% of our shares and has been a shareholder for less than a year yetseeks to replace more than 25% of your Board with its own handpicked slate. In our view, Breeden Partners has put forth no new ideas to improveshareholder value. In fact, many of Breeden Partners' proposed "changes"are identical to actions that your company announced and began implementingbefore Breeden Partners acquired a single share. We believe that BreedenPartners is advocating a sale or disposition of the Bank. Such an actionwould deprive H&R Block's shareholders of the Bank's significant potentialand would threaten the enhancement of shareholder value. Ask yourself whether Breeden Partners' nominees - who have no new ideasother than the ill-advised sale of the Bank - are the right individuals torepresent your best interests. Protect Your Investment -- Vote The WHITE Proxy Card Today. Your Board is committed to protecting and enhancing the value of yourinvestment in H&R Block. We are confident that the continued implementationof our strategic plan is the best approach to creating value for all H&RBlock shareholders. Please use the enclosed WHITE proxy card to vote FORyour Board's nominees TODAY - by telephone, by Internet, or by signing,dating and returning the WHITE proxy card. Thank you for your continued support. On Behalf of the Board of Directors, Mark Ernst Chairman, President and CEO About H&R Block H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax, financial, andaccounting and business consulting services and products. H&R Block is theworld's largest tax services provider, having prepared more than 400million tax returns since 1955. The company and its subsidiaries reportedrevenues of $4.0 billion and net income from continuing operations of$374.3 million in fiscal year 2007. The company has continuing operationsin three principal business segments: Tax Services (income tax returnpreparation and related services and products via in-office, online andsoftware solutions); Business Services (accounting, tax and businessconsulting services primarily for midsized companies); and ConsumerFinancial Services (brokerage services, investment planning and relatedfinancial advice along with full-service consumer banking). Headquarteredin Kansas City, Mo., H&R Block markets its continuing services and productsunder two leading brands - H&R Block and RSM McGladrey. For moreinformation visit our Online Press Center at http://www.hrblock.com. Forward Looking Statements This letter may contain forward-looking statements, which are anystatements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statementsare based upon the current expectations of the company and there can be noassurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. 