Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, which this month agreed to pay $2.4 billion to resolve claims by Enron Corp. shareholders, posted the biggest quarterly loss in its 138-year history on Wednesday.

The net loss for its fiscal third quarter, which ended July 31, was $1.5 billion, or $4.73 a share, compared with a profit of $487 million or $1.30 a share a year earlier, the Toronto bank said.