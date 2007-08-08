RICHMOND, Va., July 31 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- LandAmerica FinancialGroup, Inc. (NYSE: LFG), Fortune magazine's number one Most Admired Companyin the mortgage services industry, announces operating results for thesecond quarter and six months ended June 30, 2007. Second Quarter Second Quarter 2007 2006 Total revenue $1,005.0 Million $1,002.1 Million Net income $7.9 Million $35.6 Million Net income per diluted share $0.42 $2.06 Six Months Six Months 2007 2006 Total revenue $1,953.6 Million $1,935.0 Million Net income $12.6 Million $49.3 Million Net income per diluted share $0.68 $2.82 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- Total residential mortgage originations, as estimated by the Mortgage Bankers Association, decreased by approximately $20 billion, or 2.7%, in second quarter 2007 from the comparable period in 2006. Estimated purchase mortgage originations, which generate higher title fees per order compared to refinance transactions, decreased by approximately $56 billion, or 13.1%, in second quarter 2007 from the comparable period in 2006. -- Pretax income decreased by $45.7 million in second quarter 2007 from second quarter 2006, reflecting the weakness in the residential housing market and the increase in claims provision of $34.3 million, or $22.3 million after taxes. -- The claims provision for second quarter 2007 included $21.4 millionwhich related to an increase in the ultimate expected loss rate of approximately 30basis points for the 2004 policy year and 20 basis points each for policy years 2005 and2006. -- Direct revenue from title and non-title commercial operations increased by 42.4% in second quarter 2007 to $152.1 million from $106.8 million in second quarter 2006. -- Direct orders opened were approximately 281,600 in second quarter 2007 compared to 271,200 in second quarter 2006. The increase of 3.8% was primarily due to additional volume from the Capital Title merger. -- Direct operating revenue per direct order closed was approximately $2,200 in second quarter 2007 compared to approximately $2,000 in second quarter 2006. -- Operating revenue for the Lender Services segment increased from $59.7 million in second quarter 2006 to $68.9 million in second quarter 2007. -- During second quarter 2007, the Company repurchased approximately 474,000 shares of its common stock for $42.0 million, at an average cost of $88.54 per share. At June 30, 2007, the Company had approximately 1,026,000 shares remaining under the 2007 repurchase program. -- Due to the increase in the Company's stock price, net income per diluted share in second quarter 2007 included approximately 2.1 million additional shares related to its convertible debt securities compared to 0.5 million shares in second quarter 2006. "The residential real estate market is experiencing the largest volumedecline in nearly 20 years," said Chairman and Chief Executive OfficerTheodore L. Chandler, Jr. "We came out of first quarter 2007 ready for theseasonal acceleration we typically see in the second quarter. We did notsee the traditional seasonal pick-up, causing our revenue to remain flatduring second quarter 2007 over the first quarter of this year. "Mortgage rates remain at historically low levels and the economy isexpected to expand at a moderate pace. We believe the sharp decline inresidential volume does not change the prospects for long-term demanddriven by favorable demographics," said Chandler. "Given the current marketconditions, we continue to adjust our costs to the reduced volume in orderto better position ourselves for a market turnaround." Chandler continued, "Within the commercial arena, a steady US economy,continued investor confidence, and market conditions favorably influencedour performance. We are pleased with the results from our commercialoperations, which reflect our superior service and expertise, especially inclosing highly sophisticated transactions." SEGMENT RESULTS In 2007, the Company refined its definition and measurement of commercialrevenue and has revised its 2006 commercial revenue to be comparable to the2007 presentation. The following table presents the revised commercialrevenue in the Title Operations segment and Corporate and Other category foreach quarter in 2006: Revised Commercial Revenue (In millions) First Second Third Fourth Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Title Operations $85.7 $92.3 $85.7 $114.2 Corporate and Other 12.3 14.5 15.7 24.2 Total $98.0 $106.8 $101.4 $138.4 The Company completed the merger with Capital Title on September 8,2006. Capital Title has been integrated into the Title Operations andLender Services segments as of the merger date. As of June 30, 2007, theCompany has achieved annualized pretax cost savings of approximately $11million. Management expects that by the end of 2007, synergies will produceannualized pretax cost savings of approximately $16 million. Title Operations Direct revenue increased by $33.4 million, or 8.9%, in second quarter2007 from second quarter 2006 and increased by $61.9 million, or 8.6%, inthe first half of 2007 over the comparable period in 2006. During secondquarter and the first half of 2007, direct revenue was positively affectedby increased volume as a result of the merger with Capital Title and strongcommercial revenues. These increases were partially offset by overallweakness in the residential real estate market. Revenue from direct commercial operations was $127.5 million in secondquarter 2007 compared to $92.3 million in second quarter 2006, an increaseof 38.1%, and $219.7 million in the first half of 2007 compared to $178.0million in the first half of 2006, an increase of 23.4%. Direct orders closed were approximately 176,500 in second quarter 2007and approximately 180,700 in second quarter 2006, while direct revenue perdirect order closed increased approximately 9.5% from approximately $2,100in second quarter 2006 to approximately $2,300 in second quarter 2007.Direct orders closed were approximately 346,000 for the first half of 2007compared to approximately 350,000 for the first half of 2006, while directrevenue per direct order closed increased approximately 10.0% fromapproximately $2,000 in the first half of 2006 to approximately $2,200 inthe first half of 2007. Agency revenue in second quarter 2007 decreased by $52.1 million, or10.3%, from second quarter 2006, and agency revenue in the first half of2007 decreased by $108.2 million, or 11.0%, compared to the first half of2006. These decreases were due to softer market conditions across mostregions, particularly in certain southeastern markets. Agents' commissions as a percentage of agency revenue were 80.5% insecond quarter 2007 compared to 80.0% in second quarter 2006 and 80.5% inthe first half of 2007 compared to 80.1% in the first half of 2006. Theincrease in commissions as a percentage of revenue was due to the change inthe geographic mix of business. Salary and employee benefit costs increased by $21.4 million, or 8.9%,in second quarter 2007 compared to second quarter 2006 and increased by$48.0 million, or 10.2%, in the first half of 2007 over the first half of2006. Average Full Time Equivalent ("FTE") counts for the Title Operationssegment were approximately 11,300 in second quarter 2007 versusapproximately 10,500 in second quarter 2006, or an increase of 7.6%. FTEcounts for the Title Operations segment increased to approximately 11,400in the first half of 2007 from approximately 10,600 in the first half of2006, or an increase of 7.5%. Salary and employee benefit costs and FTEcounts increased primarily to service additional business from the mergerwith Capital Title (approximately 1,400 FTE counts and 1,500 FTE counts inthe second quarter and first half of 2007, respectively) and the increasein commercial business. These increases were offset in part by declines instaffing levels in the agency and direct title operations in response todeclines in the residential real estate market. The provision for policy and contract claims as a percentage ofoperating revenue was 9.3% in second quarter 2007 compared to 5.3% insecond quarter 2006 and 7.9% in the first half of 2007 compared to 5.4% inthe first half of 2006. The increase in the claims provision ratio wasprimarily due to an increase in the frequency and severity of claimsreported for policy years 2004 through 2006, which resulted in upwarddevelopment for those policy years. Since the Company is subject toliability on claims for an extended time period, slight changes in claimsexperience for more recent policy years can have a significant effect onthe amount of the provision required for potential claims. The pretax earnings margin was 3.4% in second quarter 2007 compared to8.1% in second quarter 2006 and 3.8% in the first half of 2007 compared to7.1% in the first half of 2006. Lower volumes in the residential realestate market and an increase in the claims provision ratio negativelyimpacted the pretax earnings margin in second quarter and the first half of2007. Lender Services Operating revenue increased by $9.2 million, or 15.4%, in secondquarter 2007 compared to second quarter 2006. Operating revenue in thefirst half of 2007 increased by $34.3 million, or 29.2%, compared to thefirst half of 2006. Revenue for second quarter and the first half of 2007was positively affected by increased business as a result of the mergerwith Capital Title and growth in default management services. Revenue inthe first half of 2007 was also positively affected by the acceleration ofdeferred revenue in the loan servicing business in first quarter 2007.These increases were offset in part by lower volumes in certain productlines of the mortgage origination business and the loan servicing businessdue to a softer real estate market. Salary and employee benefit costs increased by $2.8 million, or 11.9%,in second quarter 2007 compared to second quarter 2006. Salary and employeebenefit costs increased by $6.2 million, or 12.9%, in the first half of2007 over the first half of 2006. FTE counts were approximately 1,800 insecond quarter 2007 and in the first half of 2007 versus approximately1,500 in second quarter 2006 and in the first half of 2006, or an increaseof 20.0%. Salary and employee benefit costs and FTE counts increasedprimarily to service increased business from the merger with Capital Titleand other acquisitions. These increases were partially offset by reductionsin FTE counts in certain product lines in the loan servicing business andin the mortgage origination business to adjust to lower business volume. Other expenses increased by $9.6 million, or 37.2%, in second quarter2007 from second quarter 2006 and increased by $20.1 million, or 38.1%, inthe first half of 2007 from the comparable period in 2006. The increase inother expenses was primarily due to the merger with Capital Title and otheracquisitions and to support growth in the default management services linewithin the loan servicing business. These increases were offset in part bydeclines in certain lines of the loan servicing and mortgage originationsbusinesses to match declines in business volume. Pretax earnings (losses) were $1.7 million in second quarter 2007compared to $6.5 million in second quarter 2006 and $(7.0) million in thefirst half of 2007 compared to $8.8 million in the first half of 2006. Thedecline in results for the first half of 2007 was primarily due to theimpairment of the customer relationship intangible asset of $20.8 million,or $12.5 million after taxes. Financial Services Pretax earnings were $5.0 million in second quarter 2007 compared to$4.4 million in second quarter 2006 and $10.1 million in the first half of2007 compared to $8.4 million in the first half of 2006. The improvement inresults was primarily due to growth in the segment's loan and investmentportfolio combined with an increase in the interest rate spread. Corporate and Other Corporate and Other includes unallocated corporate expenses,residential home warranty and inspection businesses, and commercialproperty appraisal and assessment businesses. Operating revenue increasedby $10.0 million, or 34.4%, in second quarter 2007 over second quarter 2006and increased by $21.5 million, or 39.5%, in the first half of 2007 overthe first half of 2006. The increase in operating revenue was primarily dueto continued strong commercial business that has benefited from a strongpipeline and a recent acquisition. Revenue from commercial operations was$24.6 million in second quarter 2007 compared to $14.5 million in secondquarter 2006. Revenue from commercial operations was $44.0 million in thefirst half of 2007 compared to $26.8 million in the first half of 2006.Improvements in commercial operations in second quarter 2007 and in thefirst half of 2007 were offset in part by declines in the home warranty andproperty inspections businesses. Pretax losses were $(25.4) million in second quarter 2007 compared to$(26.3) million in second quarter 2006 and $(48.6) million in the firsthalf of 2007 compared to $(64.7) million in the first half of 2006. Pretaxlosses in the first half of 2006 included the write-down of the corporateoffices to fair value of $9.7 million, or $6.3 million after taxes. The effective income tax rate was 33.5% in the first half of 2007compared to 35.0% in the first half of 2006. The change was due tofavorable permanent differences and the mix of state income tax expenses(benefits) from the Company's non-insurance subsidiaries. The Company will sponsor a conference call on Wednesday, August 1,2007, at 10:00 AM ET to discuss the results. Those wishing to participate in the live call should dial1-877-407-0782 and request to be connected to the LandAmerica conference.Additionally, the call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internetvia LandAmerica's website (http://www.landam.com). Click Investor Information >Financial Information > Webcast events. Investors can also access thewebcast at http://www.investorcalendar.com. The event will be archived andavailable for replay starting two hours after the completion of the livecall through September 1, 2007, via LandAmerica's website. Segment Results (In millions) Quarter Ended June 30, 2007 Title Lender Financial Corporate Operations Services Services & Other Consolidated Operating revenue: Direct revenue $410.1 $68.9 $0.2 $39.1 $518.3 Agency revenue 453.2 - - - 453.2 Total operating revenue 863.3 68.9 0.2 39.1 971.5 Investment income 18.7 0.4 10.6 3.8 33.5 Total revenue 882.0 69.3 10.8 42.9 1,005.0 Agents' commissions 364.6 - - - 364.6 Salaries and employee benefits 262.0 26.3 0.8 26.9 316.0 Claims provision 80.2 1.9 - 3.1 85.2 Amortization of intangibles 3.4 1.2 0.1 0.6 5.3 Depreciation 7.0 2.8 - 3.9 13.7 Other expenses 134.4 35.4 4.9 33.8 208.5 Income before income taxes $30.4 $1.7 $5.0 $(25.4) $11.7 Quarter Ended June 30, 2006 Title Lender Financial Corporate Operations Services Services & Other Consolidated Operating revenue: Direct revenue $376.7 $59.7 $0.3 $29.1 $465.8 Agency revenue 505.3 - - - 505.3 Total operating revenue 882.0 59.7 0.3 29.1 971.1 Investment income 17.3 1.3 9.7 2.7 31.0 Total revenue 899.3 61.0 10.0 31.8 1,002.1 Agents' commissions 404.2 - - - 404.2 Salaries and employee benefits 240.6 23.5 0.6 24.1 288.8 Claims provision 46.6 1.4 - 2.9 50.9 Amortization of intangibles 3.1 2.6 0.1 0.5 6.3 Depreciation 5.6 1.2 - 0.5 7.3 Other expenses 126.4 25.8 4.9 30.1 187.2 Income before income taxes $72.8 $6.5 $4.4 $(26.3) $57.4 Six Months Ended June 30, 2007 Title Lender Financial Corporate Operations Services Services & Other Consolidated Operating revenue: Direct revenue $779.4 $151.8 $0.4 $75.9 $1,007.5 Agency revenue 875.3 - - - 875.3 Total operating revenue 1,654.7 151.8 0.4 75.9 1,882.8 Investment income 41.4 0.9 21.4 7.1 70.8 Total revenue 1,696.1 152.7 21.8 83.0 1,953.6 Agents' commissions 705.0 - - - 705.0 Salaries and employee benefits 516.8 54.3 1.7 51.0 623.8 Claims provision 131.3 4.1 - 5.8 141.2 Amortization of intangibles 5.4 3.3 0.1 2.5 11.3 Depreciation 14.2 4.3 - 6.0 24.5 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets - 20.8 - - 20.8 Other expenses 258.9 72.9 9.9 66.3 408.0 Income before income taxes $64.5 $(7.0) $10.1 $(48.6) $19.0 Six Months Ended June 30, 2006 Title Lender Financial Corporate Operations Services Services & Other Consolidated Operating revenue: Direct revenue $717.5 $117.5 $0.5 $54.4 $889.9 Agency revenue 983.5 - - - 983.5 Total operating revenue 1,701.0 117.5 0.5 54.4 1,873.4 Investment income 34.6 2.7 18.8 5.5 61.6 Total revenue 1,735.6 120.2 19.3 59.9 1,935.0 Agents' commissions 787.3 - - - 787.3 Salaries and employee benefits 468.8 48.1 1.2 47.4 565.5 Claims provision 92.7 3.0 - 5.6 101.3 Amortization of intangibles 5.5 5.2 0.1 1.8 12.6 Depreciation 11.2 2.3 - 1.6 15.1 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets - - - 9.7 9.7 Other expenses 246.7 52.8 9.6 58.5 367.6 Income before income taxes $123.4 $8.8 $8.4 $(64.7) $75.9 Summary of Operations (In millions, except per share data and order information) Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2007 2006 2007 2006 Operating revenue $971.5 $971.1 $1,882.8 $1,873.4 Investment and other income 32.1 32.5 62.4 62.2 Net realized investment gains (losses) 1.4 (1.5) 8.4 (0.6) TOTAL REVENUE 1,005.0 1,002.1 1,953.6 1,935.0 Agents' commissions 364.6 404.2 705.0 787.3 Salaries and employee benefits 316.0 288.8 623.8 565.5 General, administrative and other 199.9 173.3 387.4 341.5 Provision for policy and contract claims 85.2 50.9 141.2 101.3 Premium taxes 11.1 11.9 21.2 22.3 Interest expense 11.2 9.3 23.9 18.9 Amortization of intangibles 5.3 6.3 11.3 12.6 Impairment of intangible and other long-lived assets - - 20.8 9.7 TOTAL EXPENSES 993.3 944.7 1,934.6 1,859.1 Income before income taxes 11.7 57.4 19.0 75.9 Income tax expense 3.8 21.8 6.4 26.6 Net income $7.9 $35.6 $12.6 $49.3 Net income per common share $0.48 $2.13 $0.74 $2.92 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 16.7 16.7 17.0 16.9 Net income per common share assuming dilution $0.42 $2.06 $0.68 $2.82 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding assuming dilution 19.0 17.3 18.6 17.5 Other selected information: Cash flow from operations $(6.5) $73.2 $112.7 $29.4 Direct orders opened (in thousands): April 93.3 84.2 May 99.5 94.4 June 88.8 92.6 Total direct orders opened 281.6 271.2 577.7 538.0 Total direct orders closed 195.0 196.4 383.4 384.7 June 30, December 31, 2007 2006 Cash and investments $1,670.0 $1,941.5 Total assets 3,952.6 4,174.8 Policy and contract claims 832.4 789.1 Notes payable 573.2 685.3 Deferred service arrangements 207.6 218.6 Shareholders' equity 1,316.9 1,395.8 Tangible book value per share attributable to common shareholders $25.05 $27.11 Book value per share of intangible assets attributable to common shareholders 53.47 52.18 Book value per share attributable to common shareholders 78.52 79.29 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures EBITDA The Company evaluates its results on the basis of earnings beforeinterest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"). EBITDAis not a measure of performance defined by GAAP and should not beconsidered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flows provided by (usedin) operating activities which has been prepared in accordance with GAAP.EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to the calculation of similarlytitled measures reported by other companies. Management believes thatEBITDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicatorof the Company's operating performance. Reconciliations of these financialmeasures to the Company's net income are as follows: Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In millions) 2007 2006 2007 2006 EBITDA $41.9 $80.3 $78.7 $122.5 Deduct: Interest 11.2 9.3 23.9 18.9 Income tax expense 3.8 21.8 6.4 26.6 Depreciation expense 13.7 7.3 24.5 15.1 Amortization expense 5.3 6.3 11.3 12.6 Net Income $7.9 $35.6 $12.6 $49.3 The Company cautions readers that the statements contained hereinregarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations,future business plans, operations, opportunities, or prospects, includingany factors which may affect future earnings, are forward-lookingstatements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the PrivateSecurities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statementsare based upon management's current knowledge and assumptions about futureevents and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results,performance or achievements to be materially different from anticipatedresults, performance or achievements, expressed or implied by suchforward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include: (i) theCompany's results of operations and financial condition are susceptible tochanges in mortgage interest rates and general economic conditions; (ii)changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market could affectthe demand for title insurance products; (iii) the Company is subject togovernment regulation; (iv) heightened regulatory scrutiny of the Companyand the title insurance industry, including any future resulting reductionsin the pricing of title insurance products and services, could materiallyand adversely affect the Company's business, operating results, andfinancial condition; (v) the Company may not be able to fuel its growththrough acquisitions; (vi) the Company's inability to integrate and managesuccessfully the Company's acquired businesses could adversely affect theCompany's business, operating results, and financial condition; (vii)regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by the Company's titleinsurance agents or employees could adversely affect its business,operating results, and financial condition; (viii) competition in theCompany's industry affects its revenue; (ix) significant industry changesand new product and service introductions require timely and cost-effectiveresponses; (x) the Company's litigation risks include substantial claims bylarge classes of claimants; (xi) the Company's claims experience mayrequire the Company to increase its provision for title losses or to recordadditional reserves, either of which may adversely affect its earnings;(xii) key accounting and essential product delivery systems areconcentrated in a few locations; (xiii) provisions of the Company'sarticles of incorporation and bylaws, shareholder rights plan andapplicable state corporation and insurance laws could limit another party'sability to acquire the Company and could deprive shareholders of theopportunity to obtain a takeover premium for shares of common stock ownedby them; (xiv) the Company's future success depends on its ability tocontinue to attract and retain qualified employees; (xv) the Company'sconduct of business in foreign markets creates financial and operationalrisks and uncertainties that may materially and adversely affect itsbusiness, operating results, and financial condition; and (xvi) variousexternal factors including general market conditions, governmental actions,economic reports and shareholder activism may affect the trading volatilityand price of the Company's common stock. For a description of factors thatmay cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-lookingstatements, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year endedDecember 31, 2006, and other reports from time to time filed with orfurnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautionsinvestors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements asthese statements speak only as of the date when made. The Companyundertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made inthis release.