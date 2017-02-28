WASHINGTON — Lawmakers voiced bipartisan support for regulatory relief during the Credit Union National Association government affairs conference on Tuesday, arguing that small financial institutions have had to bear the brunt of too many regulations.

“It is time to cut through the red tape … and we have to do it right now,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., vice chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, while noting that Republicans are in the unique position of having control of the House, Senate and White House.