WASHINGTON — Lawmakers voiced bipartisan support for regulatory relief during the Credit Union National Association government affairs conference on Tuesday, arguing that small financial institutions have had to bear the brunt of too many regulations.
“It is time to cut through the red tape … and we have to do it right now,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., vice chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, while noting that Republicans are in the unique position of having control of the House, Senate and White House.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In