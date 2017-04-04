Marine CU, La Crosse, Wis., is buying five branches from Milwaukee-based Bank Mutual.
In a joint release, the $690 million credit union and $2.6 billion bank said the deal includes locations in the Wisconsin markets of Kenosha, Racine and Sheboygan and will include $52.6 million in deposits and $13.2 million in loans.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In