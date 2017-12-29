The Most Powerful Women in Banking LEAD

American Banker proudly presents this all new one-day event: The Most Powerful Women in Banking: LEAD. Meet women execs in financial services who share a common interest: to challenge current thinking in order to change the way we lead and impact the world through the work we do; to make connections to live with greater purpose, wisdom and meaning.

This full day professional development program is part team-building, part industry education and part leadership training, all under the guidance of The Most Powerful Women in Banking and Financial Services.