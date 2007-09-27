Morgan Stanley will pay $12.5 million to settle a regulator's charges that Morgan Stanley Dean Witter repeatedly failed to provide requested emails and erroneously claimed the emails were lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said the emails were sought by claimants in arbitration hearings with the firm as well as regulators from October 2001 through March 2005.
